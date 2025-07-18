Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Escaped Buffalo Smashes Scooter Rider Clear Across Street, On Video

By TMZ Staff
Published | Updated
BUFFALO GOES WILD
A raging quarter-ton water buffalo in Vietnam busted loose from its pen this week -- and plowed straight into a woman on a motorbike ... all caught on camera!

Check out this hair-raising dashcam footage -- the beast locked onto the scooter-rider in Thanh Hóa, then charged full throttle, lowering its massive head and slamming her and her scooter clear off the road!

As you can see, the rider skids across the street while the buffalo stays on the attack -- trampling her and tossing her around with its huge horns.

With the buffalo still hot on her heels, the woman manages to stagger to her feet -- before locals rush in to help.

Local reports say the woman was rushed to the hospital with two broken ribs.

The buffalo, which had just been bought from a farmer before it busted out of its pen, has since been returned to its owner as police investigate the wild attack.

