Scooter-Stealing Bull Goes for Joyride in India, on Video

One bold bull was fed up with walking -- hijacking a scooter outside a shop and taking off on a wild joyride through the streets of India like he owned the place.

It’s one thing to read about it, but seeing is believing -- CCTV footage shows the moment this bovine badass, strolling through Rishikesh, India, earlier this month, locked eyes on a white scooter ... and hopped on like he was born to ride.

This bull didn’t just hop on ... he got comfy, planted his head on the handlebars, and started scooting across the road -- looks like he's definitely done this before!

The massive animal was fully channeling his inner biker dude -- but, plot twist, it didn’t quite master the brakes and went crashing straight into a wall. But it was no biggie -- he barely flinched as the scooter toppled over.

Honestly, this kind of chaos isn’t all that rare -- many farmers let their cattle roam the streets in India to ease the economic burden, since most states ban the sale or slaughter of cows due to deeply rooted Hindu beliefs.