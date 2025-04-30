Soccer Referee Rocked By Portable Toilet During Fierce Storm

Forget 100 guys vs. a gorilla ... can one unsuspecting referee withstand the impact of a flying portable s***er?? The answer is a big, fat nope!!

Video is making rounds on social media this week ... showing an official who was helping out at some intramural soccer matches at Penn State running for cover as a wild storm approached.

The State College Storms are INSANE pic.twitter.com/3YpOCUXEyp — Barstool Penn State (@PSUBarstool) April 29, 2025 @PSUBarstool

Unfortunately for the zebra, a portable toilet came out of nowhere and decked the guy.

Despite the wind moving the portable toilet around like it was nothing, it's proof of how strong the gusts were -- they weigh approximately 230-250 pounds, so it could have done some serious damage to the official.

The screaming and laughs quickly turned to silence as the scene unfolded.

Some good news, though -- TMZ Sports spoke to the person who shot the video ... and they said the ref was OK and "walked it off."

While the embarrassment might have a long-lasting effect on this referee ... the storms in the area were no joke. Three people were killed in Pennsylvania on Tuesday after rain battered the state, with a 22-year-old dying after being electrocuted.