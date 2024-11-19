NHL Ref Hospitalized After Scary Collision With Player
An NHL referee was stretchered off the ice and taken to the hospital on Monday night ... but, thankfully, it appears he's going to be OK.
The scary scene all unfolded in the middle of the Avalanche vs. Flyers game in Philadelphia ... after Colorado defenseman Josh Manson accidentally crashed into Mitch Dunning near the blue line.
l'arbitre Mitch Dunning est rentré en collision avec Josh Manson est semble durement touché 😮— Jeudepuissance (@jeudepuissance) November 19, 2024 @jeudepuissance
Il est sorti en civière. pic.twitter.com/TEJiC1KYVE
Manson hit Dunning in the back with such force that it caused the official to lose his balance and tumble to the ice. For several moments, Dunning then lay motionless as trainers raced to his aid.
Dunning -- a former pro hockey player -- was eventually strapped to a backboard and transported to a nearby hospital.
The NHL said in a statement late Monday night that, fortunately, early test results came back with good news.
"All neurological signs are normal," the league said, "he is fully communicative and can move all his extremities."
The Flyers vs. Avs tilt continued on without Dunning with just three officials on the ice. Colorado ended up winning, 3-2.