NHL star John Tavares Back On Ice ... Just 1 Week After Horrifying Head Injury

Incredible scene during Maple Leafs' workouts Thursday ... John Tavares was back on the ice just 1 week after severely injuring his head -- and he looked GOOD!!!

Tavares took a flying knee to the face last Thursday ... and the damage was so bad, the 30-year-old Toronto captain had to spend the night in the hospital.

Scary moment when Maple Leafs captain John Tavares takes an inadvertent knee to the head from Corey Perry. #MapleLeafs | #NHLPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/l4l0dYO76R — The Majors TV 🎥 (@themajorstv) May 21, 2021 @themajorstv

But, great news, Tavares is already back on the ice ... reporters shot video of the dude skating around the Toronto rink Thursday morning as if nothing had happened!!

John Tavares departs the ice after skating for about 20 minutes.



Heck of a comeback, all things considered. pic.twitter.com/5AdBlYnnLP — Kristen Shilton (@kristen_shilton) May 27, 2021 @kristen_shilton

Check out the clip, Tavares appeared to be moving just fine ... ripping slap shots and weaving around the ice no problem.

According to TSN's Kristen Shilton, Tavares' on-ice work lasted about 20 minutes ... before he eventually headed back into the locker room.

It's unclear if this means a return to actual gameplay is nearing for Tavares ... last week, the Leafs said in a statement John would be out "indefinitely."