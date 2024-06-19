Louisiana to Require Ten Commandments Posters in Classrooms

Louisiana's getting back to basics in its education system, 'cause a new law requiring schools to display some of the oldest written rules in every class just kicked in ... and holy cow!

The new law demands a poster-sized display of the Biblical laws hung in every public classroom in large, easy-to-read font. The bill went into effect Wednesday after the period for Governor Jeff Landry to sign or veto the bill lapsed.

The posters -- which will also include a four-paragraph statement to put them in context by explaining how the Ten Commandments used to be a core tenet of American education -- must go up in the classrooms by the start of 2025.

JUST IN: Louisiana becomes 1st U.S. state to require the Ten Commandments be posted in classrooms pic.twitter.com/oO7pXC7aOj — BNO News (@BNONews) June 19, 2024 @BNONews

According to the Associated Press, the posters won't be paid for using public funds and instead will be purchased via donation ... unclear exactly why, though lawmakers may be trying to avoid more challenges to the law under the Constitution's establishment clause.

The clause stipulates Congress will make no law respecting an establishment of religion ... basically defining the separation of Church and State as we know it. Many of the law's opponents have already argued against it on these grounds.

The American Civil Liberties Union, Americans United for Separation of Church and State and the Freedom from Religion Foundation expressed their opposition to the law Wednesday ... promising to fight.

Similar bills have been proposed in Oklahoma, Texas and Utah ... but, Louisiana's the first state to actually get the bill across the finish line.