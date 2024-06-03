Louisiana Lawmakers Approve Bill Allowing Surgical Castration for Child Molesters

Louisiana lawmakers have put their support behind a bill that could see convicted pedophiles and child molesters being ordered to undergo surgical castration.

The bill received final approval from lawmakers Monday ... and is now heading to the desk of Governor Jeff Landry, who will make the final decision on whether it becomes a law.

ICYMI ... The proposed law would allow judges to sentence surgical castration, as well as prison time, to someone convicted of aggravated sex crimes -- rape, incest, molestation, etc. -- against a minor under the age of 13.

Louisiana already gives judges the power to order chemical castration for these types of criminals ... though it is a significantly less invasive procedure.

The new bill sets down a few guidelines for the punishment, however ... noting a medical expert has to determine whether or not an offender should even be a candidate for the procedure.

If passed, the bill will only be applied to such criminals convicted after Aug. 1 ... so the over 2,000 people currently incarcerated for similar crimes are not at risk of retroactively being ordered to undergo the procedure.

According to the bill, an offender who fails to undergo the ordered castration can be hit with additional jail time ... anywhere between 3 to 5 years in prison.

While castration is often looked at as a procedure for males, Democratic state Sen. Regina Barrow -- who sponsored the bill -- said during an April committee meeting that the potential law could be applied to female offenders as well.

She added ... "We are talking about babies who are being violated by somebody. That is inexcusable."

Republican state Sen. Valarie Hodges expressed a similar sentiment, adding ... "This is a consequence. It’s a step over and beyond just going to jail and getting out.”