Viral Skater Guy Azulay Not Interested In Profiting Off Luigi Mangione Likeness

The skateboarder going viral for looking like Luigi Mangione has zero interest in turning his appearance into a cash cow ... telling TMZ Sports he's perfectly content with sticking to his day job.

Guy Azulay shared a short video of himself doing tricks in a parking lot on Thursday -- just a few days later, it made rounds on social media ... with some people misidentifying him as the man arrested for allegedly killing​ UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson.

Play video content

We caught up with Azulay amid his newfound internet fame ... and he admitted all the reactions have been surprising -- but overall, he's being a good sport about it.

"It's been a bit weird, but I think it's kinda funny in a way," Azulay told us. "Like, I don't know, of all things to blow up, it's just because I look like someone else. But, not too mad at it, I guess."

As it turns out, he first drew comparisons to Mangione during a recent grocery store visit ... which caught him off guard. But after posting his vid, it's taken on a life of its own ... and has resulted in more followers and a ton of comments on his page.

Play video content TMZSports.com

"I don't see harm coming from it," Azulay said. "I think it's insane that people think it's actually him. Yeah, I don't know, it's like ... it's honestly just funny."

Don't expect Azulay to pivot into Mangione-related content on his page -- he's focused on skating and his band, tankerlow -- but he did joke if any studios need a stunt double for a Luigi documentary, he's their guy.

"Some friends have brought that up to me. I don't think that that is what I want to do with my life is be a Luigi doppelgänger. I think I'm gonna stick to what I'm already doing."

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.