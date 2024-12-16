Viral Skater Guy Azulay Not Interested In Profiting Off Luigi Mangione Likeness
The skateboarder going viral for looking like Luigi Mangione has zero interest in turning his appearance into a cash cow ... telling TMZ Sports he's perfectly content with sticking to his day job.
Guy Azulay shared a short video of himself doing tricks in a parking lot on Thursday -- just a few days later, it made rounds on social media ... with some people misidentifying him as the man arrested for allegedly killing UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson.
We caught up with Azulay amid his newfound internet fame ... and he admitted all the reactions have been surprising -- but overall, he's being a good sport about it.
"It's been a bit weird, but I think it's kinda funny in a way," Azulay told us. "Like, I don't know, of all things to blow up, it's just because I look like someone else. But, not too mad at it, I guess."
As it turns out, he first drew comparisons to Mangione during a recent grocery store visit ... which caught him off guard. But after posting his vid, it's taken on a life of its own ... and has resulted in more followers and a ton of comments on his page.
"I don't see harm coming from it," Azulay said. "I think it's insane that people think it's actually him. Yeah, I don't know, it's like ... it's honestly just funny."
Don't expect Azulay to pivot into Mangione-related content on his page -- he's focused on skating and his band, tankerlow -- but he did joke if any studios need a stunt double for a Luigi documentary, he's their guy.
"Some friends have brought that up to me. I don't think that that is what I want to do with my life is be a Luigi doppelgänger. I think I'm gonna stick to what I'm already doing."
And Azulay will be just fine -- he's got deals with companies like New Balance, WKND, Carhartt and Pepper Griptape ... so yeah, sounds like he's doing well for himself with or without the Mangione connection.