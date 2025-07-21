Travis Hunter's Wife Reflects On Social Media Struggles With Crying Video

Play video content Tiktok/@leannalenee6

Travis Hunter's wife, Leanna, is opening up on her growth after her experiences with social media scrutiny ... sharing an old video of herself crying over being targeted with hate.

Leanna -- who married Hunter on May 24 -- posted the clip over the weekend, showing her having a bit of a mental breakdown and wiping away tears from her face.

"I wish I could go back and hug December me, because oh baby, God was about to change your heart in the most important and beautiful way," Leanna said in the caption.

"I don't even recognize this girl anymore. The amount you can grow and develop in just six months of devoting your life to Jesus and getting away from the shackles of the world and social media is truly astounding."

Leanna went on to say she hopes everyone finds peace in their lives and is able to learn to block the outside noise, especially when it comes to how others "perceive you."

Play video content

Leanna -- who started dating the NFL rookie in 2022 -- faced intense criticism from trolls most of all last year ... from her "attitude" toward Hunter on the sideline at a Colorado game to accusations of being a gold digger.

She released an eight-minute video addressing the accusations ... emphasizing she genuinely loves Hunter.

"Everyone is making crazy narratives in their heads," Leanna said at the time. "So I just wanted to clear it up."

Hunter -- the 2024 Heisman Trophy winner -- also addressed everyone going after Leanna ... by simply saying, "Go find a life!"