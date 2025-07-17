NFL's Jordan Addison Cuts Deal In DUI Case ... Gets Probation

Jordan Addison cut a deal with prosecutors in his DUI case on Thursday and has been sentenced to probation.

TMZ Sports has learned ... the Minnesota Vikings star's attorneys issued a no contest plea to a lesser charge of wet reckless driving upon a highway on his behalf in a Los Angeles courtroom -- and in exchange, a judge ordered the football player to 12 months of probation.

As part of his sentencing, Addison will be required to pay a $390 fine, and complete two programs -- including a three month alcohol education course.

The case stemmed from Addison's arrest back on July 12, 2024 ... when he was accused of drinking and driving after authorities claimed they found him asleep behind the wheel of a Rolls-Royce on a highway near LAX.

The 23-year-old first pleaded not guilty at a court hearing in December.

"Today, after careful consideration of the charges against him and all defenses, Jordan Addison decided to plead to a lesser included vehicular offense, commonly referred to as a 'wet reckless,'" Addison's agent, Tim Younger, said in a statement. "As a result, Mr. Addison will pay a standard fine and complete two online courses after which we expect that his probation will be terminated early in six months."

"Over the past year, he voluntarily participated in MADD events and programs and, after reflection, decided to enter this plea understanding the ramifications of this decision. He has kept the organization apprised throughout these legal proceedings, and will continue in his full commitment to being a valuable member of his team."

Addison's attorney, Jacqueline Sparagna of Werksman Jackson & Quinn LLP, added, "While Mr. Addison's case would have made for a great trial, I admire him for taking responsibility by accepting the City Attorney's 'wet reckless' offer. Now he can put this incident behind him and solely focus on his promising career."