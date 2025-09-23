A$AP Rocky Shakes His Head At Drake's UMG Lawsuit After Kendrick Lamar Battle

Drake blicked up A$AP Rocky a bit on his fiery "Family Matters" diss at the height of his battle with Kendrick and Rocky is finally revealing why he chose to stay silent -- he didn't want to add to the sideshow!!!

In a new interview with Elle, Rocky gave his two cents on 2024 Rap Wars ... calling it "healthy for Hip-Hop" but thinks Kendrick and Drake's beef got overcooked when guys such as Rick Ross, The Weeknd and JasonMartin began to chime in.

“The battle was between Kendrick and Drake, not Drake and everybody else who might have said something at that time -- and that’s mainly why I fell back," Rocky said.

Drake and Universal Music Group are currently in a legal slugfest over the disses -- and commercial push -- of Kendrick's "Not Like Us" and Rocky thinks the whole thing is completely un-jiggy.

“I just hate the way it’s turning out with [Drake] suing and all that,” Rocky continued. “What part of the game is that? What type of s**t is that? That’s none of my business, I guess.”

As Rocky throws shots at the UMG lawsuit, Drake's "Family Matters" bars ... "I ain't even know you rapped still 'cause they only talkin' 'bout your 'fit again Probably gotta have a kid again 'fore you think of droppin' any s**t again Even when you do drop, they gon' say you should've modeled 'cause it's mid again" ... still burn bright in fans' minds.

A$AP Rocky’s music video was deleted off YouTube after it flopped



Despite premiering exclusively on Apple Music, A$AP Rocky’s song did not appear in the platform’s Top 200 chart 💀😭 pic.twitter.com/FYkC6AG8QK — Akademiks TV (@AkademiksTV) July 6, 2025 @AkademiksTV

Rocky released his "pray4dagang" single this summer to kick off his long-delayed "Don't Be Dumb" album to little fanfare, and there hasn't been a peep about the project since.