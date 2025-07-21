A$AP Rocky Spotted in Wheelchair Looking Frail and Helpless

... Getting a Lot of Help From Friends

A$AP Rocky was recently spotted out and about without his usual bounce in his step -- instead, the rapper needed a wheelchair just to get inside a car!!!

TMZ Hip Hop obtained the puzzling pics and video of Rocky being assisted into a custom yellow Hummer outside an office in West Hollywood.

Rocky's face looks completely distressed as his head can be seen poking out from under a blanket as two bodyguards help him into the whip.

We're told he had just returned home from his overseas tour after having several shows during Paris Fashion Week.

It could be a case of jet lag or bad gas station sushi ... no word from Rocky's reps yet.

He probably just needs to see Rihanna's face once again to get his battery recharged!