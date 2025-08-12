Drake Pressuring Court for UMG Boss Lucian Grainge Docs Over 'Not Like Us'

Drake firmly believes that Universal Music Group boss Lucian Grainge may have signed off on Kendrick Lamar's "Not Like Us" with the knowledge the "pedophile" lyrics would damage his brand -- and Drake wants the judge to force UMG to hand over any documents that could prove his hunch!!!

According to docs, obtained by TMZ Hip Hop, Drake and his legal team filed a letter motion asking the court to compel UMG to produce any evidence related to Lucian Grainge's role in approving the label's release of the mega-hit.

Since its release, "Not Like Us" has won several Grammys, secured sales and stream milestones, and even got the spotlight at the Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show, where Kendrick performed this year.

