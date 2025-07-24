Drake Teases 'Iceman' Album Dropping Tonight

Drake is all set to fire the gun on long-rumored 9th studio album "Iceman" tonight -- confirmed by Drizzy himself on Instagram!!!

In an IG post with a graphic that said "9PM," Drake clarified the project would be released Eastern Standard Time tonight (BTW, we're on Daylight Saving Time right now, not Standard ... just sayin').

Drake has been dropping Easter Eggs that "Iceman" would be a cold album through photos of iced-out jewelry as well as NBA HOF'er George Gervin and UFC legend Chuck Liddell, both of whom carved out legendary careers under the "Iceman" nickname.

Iceman is also an OG member of the X-Men within the Marvel universe; a superhero known not to bite his tongue ... which Drake did not do on the album's first single, "What Did I Miss?" which hit No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100 last week.

He's currently in Europe for his "$ome $pecial $hows 4 U" tour run alongside PARTYNEXTDOOR, but he clearly wants the world to hear some new tunes.