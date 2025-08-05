Joe Budden Roasts Drake's 'Which One,' Has No Anticipation for 'Iceman' Album

Drake's rumored to have an "October's Very Own" release date for his new "Iceman" album -- which is NOT a call for fanfare, if you ask Joe Budden.

On the latest edition of the "Joe Budden Podcast," Drake's current buzz came up, and Joe admitted things were looking lukewarm in the aftermath of his latest single, "Which One," with Central Cee.

Joe spent a good chunk of the segment parodying the record for its Caribbean-riddims -- scoffing that the song will only get spins during filler hours at NYC hotspots Pergola and Sei Less ... like when NBA nepo-brother Thanasis Antetokounmpo requests the record!!!

To be fair, Joe says he shouldn't be the spokesperson for the Drake rollout -- he's relegated that honor to DJ Akademiks, who's been following every little detail.

Drake's called out Budden for heavy-handed criticism in the past, but "Which One" debuted at just No. 23 -- short of Drake's goal to beat Michael Jackson's record for most chart-toppers as a solo male artist.