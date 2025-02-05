YG Has DUI Charge Dropped After October Arrest, Prosecutors Reject Case

YG can resume rolling in peace as he sees fit … the Compton rapper’s DUI case from October has been thrown out!!!

The Burbank City Attorney’s Office tells TMZ Hip Hop the case has been rejected due to insufficient evidence.

YG’s high-powered attorney, Joe Tacopina, tells us the matter was dismissed ... primarily because YG was not in the vehicle when the police rolled up on him.

We broke the story … YG was detained in Burbank, California after popping his red Lambo on the curb.