YG Has DUI Charge Dropped After October Arrest, Prosecutors Reject Case
YG DUI Charge Dropped
YG can resume rolling in peace as he sees fit … the Compton rapper’s DUI case from October has been thrown out!!!
The Burbank City Attorney’s Office tells TMZ Hip Hop the case has been rejected due to insufficient evidence.
YG’s high-powered attorney, Joe Tacopina, tells us the matter was dismissed ... primarily because YG was not in the vehicle when the police rolled up on him.
We broke the story … YG was detained in Burbank, California after popping his red Lambo on the curb.
There wasn’t any immediate indication that YG was under the influence of any substances at the time he was booked for a misdemeanor DUI ... law enforcement sources told TMZ at the time there was no call about the incident -- we were told cops just happened to roll up on YG as he was standing outside his car that morning.