Rapper YG Arrested for Misdemeanor DUI After Allegedly Driving Car Over Curb
Rapper YG is facing legal heat ... cops say he's been arrested for a misdemeanor DUI in Burbank, California.
Law enforcement sources tell TMZ there wasn’t any call about an incident -- we're told cops just happened to roll up on YG after he drove over a curb and was standing outside his car early Tuesday morning.
TMZ has also obtained a photo from the scene, which appears to show YG sitting on the curb with his head resting on his arms, just a few feet away from his car as a police officer stands in front of him.
We're told it wasn’t clear if YG was under the influence of drugs or alcohol. Our sources say officers did not administer a breathalyzer test, but cops did take a blood sample. He was subsequently booked for a misdemeanor DUI.
YG's lawyer, Joe Tacopina, tells TMZ he's gathering more information on YG's arrest ... and his main concern is for his client's health and wellbeing. He tells us he'll address any legal issues if they arise.