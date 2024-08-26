YG Takes Daughters To Fancy Dinner Ahead Of 1st Day Of School

YG sent his kids off to school in style -- with bellies full of fine dining, treating them to a top-notch dinner ahead of the new academic year!

The 4Hunnid Records boss was spotted out at Craig's in WeHo on Sunday with his two daughters, 9-year-old Harmony and 5-year-old Vibe, eatin' good before they start the 5th and 1st grades!

YG never misses a chance to brandish his hard-and-bell-bottom combos ... opting for a sleek, all-black look, offsetting things with white stunna shades and shoes.

He later posted up to his red Rolls-Royce to complete the fashionable bonding time with his family ... capping off an eventful few weeks for the Los Angeles rap star.

Play video content BACKGRID

Last week, YG was instrumental in making his Bompton hometown a rosier place by leading a unifying gang march between rivaling sections -- adding to the movement Kendrick Lamar sparked earlier this summer.

His relationship with Saweetie also made waves after we learned cops had to break up a fight at their residence a week prior.

Play video content