YG Organizes Peace Walk Between Rival Gangs, Takes Them To Burger Shop

YG's making peace over a hearty meal ... organizing a walk to put an end to years of strife between rivals Compton gangs -- and breaking bread, or in this case buns.

The rapper led the truce and walk Sunday ... joined by members of the Treetop Pirus and Fruit Town Pirus gangs, family members and kids as they journeyed through the streets of Compton.

During the walk, YG stopped off for food at Tam's Burgers ... bringing the whole squad into the small little shop with music bumping and the rapper even showing off some of his dance moves.

YG actually picked up a bite to eat at the shop ... and he wasn't the only one -- many marchers ate right alongside the rapper.

The walk started at Gonzales Park -- a local hangout -- where YG posed for pics ... with different attendees rushing in and out of frame to get their photo taken with the star.

One of YG's famous friends, The Game, also showed up to support YG's event ... taking photos underneath a shady tree to stave off the L.A. heat.

We're told this was more than a symbolic gesture ... with YG helping to facilitate long-term dialogue between the two sides -- recently persuading both sides to come to the table.

YG -- whose new album "JUST RE'D UP 3" dropped Friday -- is a socially conscious rapper ... even recording a music video putting the police on notice at a Black Lives Matter Protest weeks after George Floyd's murder in 2020