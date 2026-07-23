Phil Mickelson's Wife Removes Wedding Ring Amid Misconduct Claims

Play video content Video: Phil Mickelson's Wife Seen Without Wedding Ring Amid Misconduct Allegations BACKGRID

Phil Mickelson's marriage looks like it may be in the rough ... because his longtime wife was just spotted out in public without her wedding ring ... just as Phil is embroiled in misconduct allegations.

Amy Mickelson's ring finger was noticeably bare Tuesday when she went on a grocery run with their daughter, Amanda Brynn Mickelson.

Take a closer look ... Amy's left hand is a barren wasteland with no rings in sight as she holds her Trader Joe's bag.

Amy and Amanda even hugged before they put their groceries in the back of her luxury SUV.

The timing here is certainly interesting ... folks are looking for any indication about the state of Phil's marriage given the headlines swirling around him.

As you know ... Phil's been caught up in a pair of shocking scandals in recent weeks -- including allegations of "nonconsensual and inappropriate physical contact" with a female employee at a fancy San Diego golf course.

Ashley Perez -- the ex-wife of golfer Pat Perez -- then came out and alleged Phil showed her a picture of his erect penis in 2015 while she was still married to Pat. She also claimed he propositioned her.