Phil Mickelson Accused of Inappropriate Behavior With Woman, Banned From Golf Club

Phil Mickelson is no longer welcome at a fancy San Diego golf course after being accused of making unwanted contact with a female employee earlier this year.

The alleged incident, reported by Golf Digest, is said to have gone down earlier this year at the course's clubhouse.

The 6x Major champion is accused of approaching a female employee and making "nonconsensual and inappropriate physical contact with her."

According to the report, the woman went to her bosses, and the club immediately launched an investigation.

When the 55-year-old golf legend returned to the course, he was confronted and "told to vacate the premises," which he did before completing his round.

A spokesperson for Phil downplayed the situation, saying, "Any misunderstanding has been cleared up. Phil continues to attend to a family health matter and is uncertain when he will be able to return to professional golf.”

In February, Mickelson announced he was "stepping away" from competition because of a "family health matter."

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As for the club -- one of the most exclusive and popular in Southern California -- they've clearly taken the allegations seriously.

"The Farms Golf Club is committed to maintaining a golf club environment that is safe, respectful and reflects the highest standards of conduct. All members are required to adhere to our Code of Conduct, and any allegations of misconduct are taken seriously."

"Following a staff member report of member misconduct, the Club provided immediate and ongoing support to the staff member, conducted a thorough independent investigation of the incident and took decisive action. This individual is no longer a member of The Farms Golf Club," The Farms Golf Club said in a statement.