Phil Mickelson's Wife Supporting Him With 'Unwavering Love' Amid Scandal

Phil Mickelson's wife is standing firmly in his corner ... as the embattled pro golfer is in the middle of a d*** pic controversy.

A rep for Phil told reporters his wife, Amy Mickelson, supports her husband with "with extraordinary grace" and "unwavering love."

The statement comes after pro golfer Pat Perez's ex wife, Ashley Perez, claimed Phil showed her a photo of his erect penis and propositioned her back in the day.

The rep adds ... "Mr. Mickelson's priority is to become the husband, father, and man his family deserves. Right now, that means giving his full attention to a private family health matter."

As we reported ... Ashley claims Phil showed her a d*** pic and told her to come to his bedroom in 2015 while they were staying in a New Jersey villa with Pat during a golf tournament.