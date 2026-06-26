Phil Mickelson Allegedly Showed Photo Of Erect Penis To Golfers Wife

Phil Mickelson allegedly showed a photograph of his erect penis, propositioning the wife of Pat Perez while her husband was in the bathroom, according to the woman who is telling the story for the first time.

The incident, according to Pat's now ex-wife, Ashley Perez -- who gave her account to Skratch -- went down in 2015 while the couple was staying with Mickelson at a villa he owned in New Jersey (the guys were playing in a tournament in the area).

The three were drinking red wine on the patio when Pat got up to go to the restroom. Ashley says Phil grabbed his phone and pulled up a full-body nude photo where he was erect and flexing his bicep.

She claims Mickelson said, "I’m going to leave my bedroom door open tonight. When Pat falls asleep I want you to come see me."

Ashley says she was shocked by Phil's actions, but she didn't initially tell her hubby because she didn't want things to "get messy," and she knew he had to finish playing in the tourney.

Once that concluded, she came clean about Mickelson's alleged actions, though she says Perez didn't confront the superstar golfer.

But, that doesn't mean he wasn't angry ... 'cause she says he was furious.

In fact, years later, Pat went on a podcast and trashed Phil, though he didn't explain why, saying, “I have a different hate for Phil than most people. And people won’t know the story. I’m not gonna go into the story again, but Phil crossed the line with me that is just uncrossable and unforgivable."

Perez continued ... "He knows that he screwed up. He apologized for the action, but I cannot forgive him for it."

Ashley says Phil gave a mea culpa on multiple occasions, including during an alleged 26-minute phone call with the couple, but their friendship never recovered.

The explosive decade-old allegation comes amid allegations that Phil was reportedly kicked out of a fancy country club earlier this year after a female employee accused him of making unwanted sexual advances.

As for Phil's team, they didn't directly deny Ashley's claim ... but didn't confirm their veracity, either.