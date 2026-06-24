U.S. Open Champ Wyndham Clark Says Ex Cheated on Him With Baker Mayfield

Wyndham Clark just won the U.S. Open ... but instead of talking birdies and bogeys, he's airing out a relationship saga involving Baker Mayfield ... and it sounds like his chick picked the football over golf.

Wyndham stopped by Barstool Sports' "Pardon My Take" podcast this week and revealed what he called one of the toughest "matchups" of his life ... claiming an ex-girlfriend cheated on him with the NFL quarterback while they were both in college.

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Check out the clip ... Wyndham tells the story with a smile, making it clear there's no bad blood these days ... but the internet still had a field day with the unexpected confession.

Wyndham said the alleged incident happened years ago when he was attending Oklahoma State and Baker was making a name for himself on the gridiron at the University of Oklahoma.

He didn't identify the woman ... but he had no problem dropping Baker's name.

The revelation came as the newly crowned U.S. Open champ was reflecting on his journey to the top of the golf world ... and let's just say the conversation took a hard left turn from fairways to affairs.

Of course, Wyndham's doing just fine these days ... he's a two-time U.S. Open champion with five PGA Tour wins and a fresh major trophy sitting in his collection ... meanwhile, Baker is gearing up for another season as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' starting QB.