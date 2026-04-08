Christian Pulisic's Ex Claims He Was On Raya Dating App Before Breakup

U.S. soccer star Christian Pulisic is getting a red card from his ex-girlfriend, Alexa Melton ... who claims he dove back into the dating pool before they officially broke up.

The pro golfer dropped the bombshell allegations in her Instagram comments this week ... when a follower mentioned her recent breakup while hyping up her pics.

"This generational fumble will be studied for years to come🔥," the user said ... to which Melton responded, "how many likes to post his raya profile."

In a now-deleted follow-up, she also stated her ex was on the celeb dating app, Raya, "before it even ended."

Pulisic -- who has yet to address the allegations -- first went public with Melton in 2024 after he slid into her DMs.

Most recent coverage of his dating life included a public denial he was dating Sydney Sweeney, who is currently romantic with Scooter Braun.

Melton didn't add any context to the actual breakup ... but it sure sounds like we could hear more from her side over time.

Pulisic is a superstar on the pitch ... and is widely considered one of the best American soccer players in a LONG time.