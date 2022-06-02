Soccer Star Christian Pulisic Pissed At American Fans Over Lack Of Support

U.S. Men's National Team superstar Christian Pulisic just called out American soccer fans for not showing up to the squad's friendly against Morocco on Wednesday ... saying he was "not super happy" with the turnout in Cincinnati.

The 23-year-old striker -- easily the best U.S. footballer -- sounded off after the Red, White and Blue's 3-0 victory ... admitting he was bummed about the thousands of empty seats at TQL Stadium.

"To be honest, for whatever reason, I'm not super happy with the amount of Americans here -- however that works out, if I'm being completely honest," Pulisic said.

"But, thanks to the ones who did come ... and the support is always great from them."

FYI -- according to the U.S. Soccer match report, 19,512 fans were in attendance in Cincy ... nearly 6,500 short of TQL Stadium capacity.

Pulisic added it was "nice" to play on American soil again after months away ... but he was clearly irked.