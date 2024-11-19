Christian Pulisic Hits Donald Trump Dance Celebration After Goal

Donald Trump's smooth moves have made their way to the soccer pitch ... Christian Pulisic was just seen on Monday night hitting the President-Elect's now-viral dance after a goal!!

The 26-year-old U.S. men's national soccer team star busted out the gyrations just after tickling the twine against Jamaica in the first few minutes of their tilt at CityPark in St. Louis, MO.

WESTON MCKENNIE PLAYS A BEAUTIFUL BALL TO CHRISTIAN PULISIC WHO PUTS IT AWAY WITH AN INCREDIBLE FIRST TIME TOUCH.



WHAT A GOAL FOR THE USMNT!!! 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/lgsTCtZaup — USMNT Only (@usmntonly) November 19, 2024 @usmntonly

Pulisic -- nicknamed Captain America -- rushed to one of the corners of the field ... jumped up and down, and then began the dance that Trump's hit repeatedly while "YMCA" has blared over speakers on his campaign trail.

Some of Pulisic's teammates even joined in too ... pumping their fists up and down for a few seconds -- before they had to return to play.

Trump dance in California reminds us there’s hope for all Americans pic.twitter.com/tG6JCuBOzf — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) October 16, 2024 @Bubblebathgirl

It's, of course, hardly the first time the DT celly has been seen in the sports world this month ... dozens of athletes have mimicked it ever since his big win over Kamala Harris.

Just this past weekend alone, guys like UFC star Jon Jones and Detroit Lions pass rusher Za'Darius Smith both celebrated big moments with the moves.

Jon Jones eliminates Stipe Miocic with a deadly spinning back-kick and celebrates by doing the Trump Dance… pic.twitter.com/H0uUEq9pf8 — Fight Mate (@FightMate) November 17, 2024 @FightMate