DJ Hed Campaigns for Snoop Dogg Trump Cabinet Position After Elon Musk Pick

DJ Hed is leery of incoming President Donald Trump's experimental cabinet picks, but says if that's the route they're going, Snoop Dogg should be qualified for something after the year he's had ... Ambassador of Cool, maybe???

TMZ Hip Hop chatted it up with the SiriusXM host ahead of his trek to ComplexCon ... Hed's a pro-Elon/Tesla guy, but isn't sure his genius will translate to his new "government efficiency" position.

Hed thinks Snoop, on the other hand, can use his celebrity for the greater good of mankind ... especially after all the Summer Olympics exposure. It's not a serious position and Hed says it should stay that way where rappers are concerned.

Snoop would totally agree ... the legendary rapper recently pointed out how he made no point to get a viral moment from the recent presidential election while launching his new jewelry line.

Professionals excelling in their area of expertise also means no more rappers running for top offices ... and Hed says not even someone as great as Kanye West is getting a pass.