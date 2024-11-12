Yung Joc Says Kamala Harris Team Killed Performance Over Donald Trump Lyrics

Kamala's Team Didn't Let My Performance Go Down ...

Yung Joc claims Kamala Harris' campaign gassed him up to the brink of letting him perform at a Democratic rally -- only to snatch away the opportunity because he used Donald Trump as a metaphor in his hit song!!!

The "Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta" star made the confession on "Way Up With Angela Yee" on Tuesday while lamenting over the past election.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Joc says he was asked to perform his 2006 multi-platinum track "It's Goin Down" to rally the troops.

Ironically, the song flexes the lyrics "Boys in the hood call me 'Black Donald Trump'" ... which Joc says was an instant dealbreaker for the VP's team ... a problem Megan Thee Stallion didn't have.

Play video content 7/30/24

Angela's co-host Maino argued there's been tons of rap songs that celebrated Trump's business savvy -- most recorded before the president-elect even made a play for politics!!!

Joc claims he mutes the Trump lyrics when performs "It's Goin Down" nowadays and keeps a watchful eye out for anyone who gleefully fills in the blanks.

It's strange Joc just couldn't do that at the rally ... or there weren't any red flags signaled where he rapped about riding around the gun after leaving the car chop shop in the first verse!!!

Rappers aligning themselves with Trump has been bad for their business despite his crushing presidential victory.