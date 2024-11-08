Logic Admits His 'Real' Hip Hop Doesn't Sell Well, Eyes Playboi Carti's Wave Next

Play video content TMZ.com

Logic is proud of his legacy as a true school MC -- but his bank account is telling him it's time for a new wave ... spitting all that hip, hop, hippie hoppity gonna leave him broke!!! 😫

TMZ Hip Hop caught up with Logic en route to Detroit for the Motor City Comic Con, excited to congregate with his fellow nerds!!!

On the music front, Logic chalks up his recent album, "Ultra 85" as a bittersweet experience because of its reception.

The late great J Dilla may have appreciated Logic's return to the straight-forward, laser-sharp rhymes fans first knew him for ... resulting in his lowest performing project, at least by Billboard's standards.

He acknowledges his winning run ... his suicide prevention anthem "1-800-273-8255" is almost certified Diamond among other pop hits, but Logic says it's time for a change.

Playboi Carti was crowned as the best rapper in his 20s by Complex last month and that's exactly where Logic tells us he wants his musical direction to go. Buh buh buh buh buh!!!

We also got his Logic's take on the election results before he goes full mumble.