Quavo Hopes Donald Trump Administration Adopts His Push for Gun Reform

Quavo isn't trippin' the election didn't go his way ... Kamala Harris may not be prez but he's still going hard for gun reform in America!!!

We caught up with Huncho in LAX last week after tensions over the emotional presidential race have mostly blown over ... the platinum-selling rap star commended KH for running a solid campaign in his eyes.

Quavo met with KH and other lawmakers at the White House in September 2023 alongside his family on behalf of his non-profit The Rocket Foundation, which is committed to crushing gun violence in the country.

The gun epidemic claimed the life of Quavo's nephew and Migos co-founder Takeoff in 2022, but the fight to clean up the streets isn't ending with KH's commander-in-chief dreams.

Quavo tells us he's totally open to working with Donald Trump to help clean up the streets ... gun violence isn't an issue partial to Democrats or Republicans -- it's going to help everybody!!!

