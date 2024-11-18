Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Quavo Hopes Donald Trump Administration Adopts His Push for Gun Reform

Quavo Kamala Lost But Gun Reform Is Bipartisan ... So, Let's Get It Trump!!!

NO PARTY LINES
NO PARTY LINES
Quavo isn't trippin' the election didn't go his way ... Kamala Harris may not be prez but he's still going hard for gun reform in America!!!

We caught up with Huncho in LAX last week after tensions over the emotional presidential race have mostly blown over ... the platinum-selling rap star commended KH for running a solid campaign in his eyes.

Quavo Meets with Kamala Harris at White House
Quavo met with KH and other lawmakers at the White House in September 2023 alongside his family on behalf of his non-profit The Rocket Foundation, which is committed to crushing gun violence in the country.

Quavo Addresses Congress To Tackle Gun Violence
The gun epidemic claimed the life of Quavo's nephew and Migos co-founder Takeoff in 2022, but the fight to clean up the streets isn't ending with KH's commander-in-chief dreams.

Quavo tells us he's totally open to working with Donald Trump to help clean up the streets ... gun violence isn't an issue partial to Democrats or Republicans -- it's going to help everybody!!!

CAN'T GET HIM TO LEAVE !!!
CAN'T GET HIM TO LEAVE !!!
DT47 has been getting creative with the cabinet positions ahead of retaking the oath -- maybe there's a slot for Quavo as YRN Ambassador!!! 👀

