Quavo Sued Over 'Bubble Gum' Song From 'Quavo Huncho' Album
Quavo Sued Your 'Bubble Gum' Song ... Had Already Been Chewed!!!
Quavo stole the flavor for his modest 2018 hit "Bubble Gum" from a Louisiana rapper who says he actually handed Quay the inspiration in person ... at least according to a new lawsuit.
TMZ Hip Hop obtained docs filed by a man named Lamount London -- who goes by L.Mont -- in which he claims he opened for 2 Chainz and Quavo's group Migos at the Saenger Theatre in New Orleans, LA on February 9, 2016.
Following the concert, L.Mont claims he passed Quavo a CD containing his song, "Bubble Gum" ... a bouncy NOLA-style track he says he recorded in 2015, in hopes of working together down the line.
L.Mont says he never heard from Quavo -- but claims he heard his own work when the Atlanta superstar released his debut album "Quavo Huncho" and promoted track #18 "Bubble Gum."
Quavo's song has amassed millions of plays over the years, and L.Mont is claiming the lyrics, arrangement, melody ... everything but the candy wrapper is a direct bite of his work, he says -- and he's now seeking damages over it.
We reached out to Quavo's team but have yet to hear back.