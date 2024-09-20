Quavo Sued Over 'Bubble Gum' Song From 'Quavo Huncho' Album

Quavo stole the flavor for his modest 2018 hit "Bubble Gum" from a Louisiana rapper who says he actually handed Quay the inspiration in person ... at least according to a new lawsuit.

TMZ Hip Hop obtained docs filed by a man named Lamount London -- who goes by L.Mont -- in which he claims he opened for 2 Chainz and Quavo's group Migos at the Saenger Theatre in New Orleans, LA on February 9, 2016.

Following the concert, L.Mont claims he passed Quavo a CD containing his song, "Bubble Gum" ... a bouncy NOLA-style track he says he recorded in 2015, in hopes of working together down the line.

L.Mont says he never heard from Quavo -- but claims he heard his own work when the Atlanta superstar released his debut album "Quavo Huncho" and promoted track #18 "Bubble Gum."

Quavo's song has amassed millions of plays over the years, and L.Mont is claiming the lyrics, arrangement, melody ... everything but the candy wrapper is a direct bite of his work, he says -- and he's now seeking damages over it.