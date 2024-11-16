Michael Moore Says Americans Are Not Good People, Electing Trump Latest Crime

Michael Moore is blasting Americans as a collective ... saying electing Donald Trump is the latest in a laundry list of problematic behavior -- and the country's populace is inherently bad.

The controversial filmmaker took to his website to share his thoughts on the most recent election ... and, he let American society have it -- saying past atrocities like slavery and the genocide of Native Americans have led directly to installing a convicted felon and alleged rapist as the next POTUS.

Moore also sees problems with Kamala Harris' campaign ... admitting they cheered when people like Dick Cheney -- someone Moore refers to as a war criminal -- endorsed her and pointing out the Biden admin's support for the War in Gaza certainly didn't help.

He's got advice for people frustrated with the results of the election ... telling people to be the "Anti-Trump" -- a term he says means to practice kindness, listen and read books.

He's got a lot more guidance too -- from joining community groups to relying on humor and wit to navigate the next four years ... but, his basic message is for anyone hurt by this year's results to take care of themselves.

Of course, many Americans are just fine with how the election turned out ... in fact, as of this writing, Donald Trump won a majority of voters over -- currently sitting at 50.1% of the overall vote according to the Associated Press. Worth noting, several states are still counting votes, so that could change.

Trump's moved right along with the mandate the American people have given him ... naming picks to several important cabinet roles -- some of which have liberals incensed.