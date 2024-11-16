Trump's Presidential Win Increases Demand for Property Near Him, Experts Say

Donald Trump's presidential win is going to make life near his properties more difficult for neighboring residents ... but, that won't stop them from buying to be close to the prez-elect, TMZ has learned.

We spoke to Senada Adzem -- the former VP of marketing for Trump International in NY and a real estate agent in Palm Beach -- and asked her how the Secret Service presence around Mar-a-Lago may impact potential homebuyers.

Adzem doesn't mince words ... saying tight security around Mar-a-Lago over the next 4 years will basically be a serious pain in the ass -- but people who live there just won't care.

SA says people buy homes in the area to be close to the club and DJT himself ... and, they will put up with all the extra hurdles in order to feel like part of the inner circle.

That said, Senada says housing prices in the area won't be affected by Trump's reelection ... so, would-be buyers shouldn't expect home valuations to skyrocket on Inauguration Day 2025.

A Secret Service official laid out some of the security measures that will be implemented at Mar-a-Lago, but the source noted the plan had not been finalized. In addition to Secret Service agents, local cops will have a heavier presence at Mar-a-Lago during Trump's second term.

Our Secret Service source says the U.S. Department of Defense and National Security Council will also play a part in providing security.

The source added street closures will be in effect in Palm Beach around the estate ... though none of this will be "hardened" until after Trump's next term starts.

If you're wondering about Trump Tower in NYC ... we spoke to 3 real estate agents -- who all say they've gotten more inquiries about the apartments to rent in the residence.

In fact, Danny Abraham -- who has three listings in the tower -- says two different couples from the UK have offered cash for one of his listings in recent days ... and, he thinks it's 'cause people just want to say they're neighbors with Trump.

Worth noting ... Abraham says people in his industry were afraid prices were going to dip back in May when everyone thought Trump was going to jail -- but, clearly a presidential victory restored some peace of mind to buyers.