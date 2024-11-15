Sylvester Stallone Compares Donald Trump to Rocky Balboa

Sylvester Stallone compared Donald Trump to his famous character "Rocky Balboa," saying he was in awe of the president-elect's victory in the 2024 election and labeling him a mythical figure.

The iconic actor delivered a speech at an event in Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate on Thursday night — kicking things off by discussing the first scene of his 1976 classic boxing film, "Rocky."

Sly told the audience the camera pans from a wall painting of Jesus Christ in a converted church with a boxing ring, where Rocky is getting pummeled by his opponent as the words, “Resurrection AC Club,” can be seen in the background.

At that moment, Sly said, Rocky becomes the chosen person who starts his journey and goes through a metamorphosis to change lives "just like President Trump."

Sly characterized Trump as a “mythical character,” saying he was “awed” by the 47th president's landslide win against Kamala Harris.

Sly noted, “This individual does not exist on this planet. Nobody could’ve pulled off what he pulled off so I’m in awe."

Sly also likened Trump to the first U.S. President, George Washington, explaining that GW had no clue he was going to change the world while defending the nation during the American Revolution.

“Guess what," Sly asked the crowd. "We got the second George Washington."