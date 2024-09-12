Sylvester Stallone Details Upcoming Memoir, Talks 'Tulsa King' Role

Play video content TMZ.com

Sylvester Stallone is hard at work on an upcoming book about his rise to superstardom ... and he says Woodstock was a big moment for him.

The "Tulsa King" star joined us on "TMZ Live" and we asked him for an update on his memoir, and got his thoughts on the new season of his hit Paramount+ series.

Sly says his novel is going to be about his journey from being most likely to end up in the electric chair to a movie icon ... and he explains how a trip to New York during Woodstock in 1969 made him realize he needed to make his mark on the world.

The memoir is due out next year, and Sylvester makes it sound like a must-read ... especially for "Rambo" and "Rocky" fans.

Sly's still doing his thing at 78 and he's got another hit in "Tusla King" ... playing a New York gangster who is exiled to Oklahoma ... and is in and out of prison.

Sylvester's character has a better sense of humor than most TV and movie mobsters ... and he tells us why the show's shifting from being more of a drama to more of a comedy.