Christian Pulisic Clarifies World Cup Injury, 'Didn't Get Hit In The Balls'

Christian Pulisic Clarifies World Cup Injury ... 'I Didn't Get Hit In The Balls'

12/1/2022 8:53 AM PT
U.S. soccer superstar Christian Pulisic wants everyone to know his gonads are perfectly intact ... telling reporters his World Cup injury was legitimately a "pelvic contusion" -- and not a made-up term for sore testicles.

Pulisic was injured after colliding with Iran's goalkeeper during his game-winning goal for Team USA on Tuesday ... forcing him to miss the second half of the match.

The 24-year-old midfielder was hospitalized after the contest ... but updated his supporters with a selfie, saying he'd be ready to take the pitch on Saturday against the Netherlands.

Based on the area of contact during the incident, many believed Christian's "pelvic contusion" diagnosis was just a code word for getting hit in the family jewels ... but now, all that speculation can be put to rest.

"I didn't get hit in the balls," Christian said with a laugh. "I'm alright. It was very painful. That bone is there for a reason to protect you and I hit it well. I was sore."

Christian says he's still taking it one day at a time ... but is doing "everything in my power" to be back in time for Saturday's match.

