Christian Pulisic Clarifies World Cup Injury, 'Didn't Get Hit In The Balls'

U.S. soccer superstar Christian Pulisic wants everyone to know his gonads are perfectly intact ... telling reporters his World Cup injury was legitimately a "pelvic contusion" -- and not a made-up term for sore testicles.

Pulisic was injured after colliding with Iran's goalkeeper during his game-winning goal for Team USA on Tuesday ... forcing him to miss the second half of the match.

The 24-year-old midfielder was hospitalized after the contest ... but updated his supporters with a selfie, saying he'd be ready to take the pitch on Saturday against the Netherlands.

Based on the area of contact during the incident, many believed Christian's "pelvic contusion" diagnosis was just a code word for getting hit in the family jewels ... but now, all that speculation can be put to rest.

"I didn't get hit in the balls," Christian said with a laugh. "I'm alright. It was very painful. That bone is there for a reason to protect you and I hit it well. I was sore."

Christian says he's still taking it one day at a time ... but is doing "everything in my power" to be back in time for Saturday's match.