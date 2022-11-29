US Soccer Star Christian Pulisic Vows To Play Saturday Despite Abdominal Injury

Christian Pulisic is on the road to recovery ... and despite getting injured against Iran Tuesday, the U.S. soccer star says he fully intends to play on Saturday against the Netherlands!

Pulisic scored the game's only goal late in the first half (en route to the U.S.'s 1-0 victory over Iran) ... but he was injured after colliding with the goalkeeper on the play, sidelining him for the entire second half.

According to FOX Sports reporter Jenny Taft, 24-year-old Pulisic was transported to the hospital for further evaluation after suffering an abdominal injury during the collision.

A pic of Christian laying in a hospital bed was posted on social media with the caption, "So f***ing proud of my guys. I'll be ready Saturday. Don't worry 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽❤️❤️❤️."

The United States victory over Iran was so big ... even President Biden could barely contain his excitement.

POTUS was delivering a speech in Michigan during the high-stakes match ... and was pumped when he learned the U.S. won.

"That's a big game," the commander in chief said with a huge smile on his face, as chants of "U-S-A!" broke out.

The USMNT will enter its game against Netherlands as a sizeable underdog ... but with Pulisic vowing to be on the pitch, the USA likes its chances a whole lot more!