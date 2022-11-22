Saudi Arabia Soccer Fan Celebrates World Cup Win By Firing Gun In Air

Play video content

In one of the most shocking upsets in World Cup history, Saudi Arabia beat Argentina ... and their fans were so fired up, one literally grabbed his gun and opened fire into the air!

DO NOT TRY THIS AT HOME. IT'S DANGEROUS. CAUSE, GRAVITY.

The "celebration" went down after the Saudis beat Argentina, 2-1, early Tuesday morning (US time). Argentina, with Lionel Messi, is considered one of the top 3 teams in the tournament ... and many have picked them to win the World Cup. It's the exact opposite for Saudi Arabia. They're regarded as one of the worst teams ... but, that's why they play the games.

SA was actually down 1-0 (Messi 10') at the half ... before scoring two goals (Saleh Alshehri 48', Salem Aldawsari 53') in the second half.

It's truly shocking Saudi Arabia won. They only had 2 shots on target (3 total), while Argentina had 6 shots on target (15 total). Argentina controlled the ball for 70% of the game.

Now, Saudi Arabia leads Group C with 3 points. Argentina has zero points. Mexico and Poland are currently playing each other.

Argentina, should they hope to advance, now has no margin for error ... they must defeat Mexico on Saturday.

As for Saudi Arabia ... they play Poland on Saturday.