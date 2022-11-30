Man Reportedly Shot, Killed By Iranian Security Forces For Celebrating World Cup Loss

A 27-year-old Iranian man was reportedly killed by state security forces Tuesday night after he was shot in the head for honking a horn in celebration of Iran's defeat in the World Cup.

According to multiple reports, including from the Iran Human Rights NGO, Mehran Samak was killed by government agents after he joined dozens of other demonstrators on the streets in Bandar-e Anzali, a city in northern Iran, in protest of the regime's abysmal human rights record.

#مهران_سماک، شهروند ۲۷ ساله، شامگاه سه شنبه، هشتم آذرماه در جریان تجمع مردم انزلی بعد از باخت تیم فوتبال جمهوری اسلامی مقابل تیم آمریکا، از ناحیه سر هدف شلیک مستقیم گلوله مأموران امنیتی قرار گرفت و کشته شد. #مهسا_امینی #IranRevoIution pic.twitter.com/rfJuuODUiq — Iran Human Rights (IHR NGO) (@IHRights) November 30, 2022 @IHRights

Samak was sitting in a car next to his fiancée when a security officer walked up and shot him, according to Iran International.

After he was hit, Samrak was reportedly rushed to a local hospital, but was pronounced dead shortly after arriving.

The United States beat Iran in a thrilling 1-0 game on Tuesday ... slamming the door on the middle eastern nation's hopes of advancing to the knockout stage.

Despite the Iranian regime's oppressive nature, protests have steadily broken out since September ... when 22-year-old Mahsa Amini died three days after being arrested in the nation's capital of Tehran for allegedly violating the Islamic dress code.

The protests quickly broadened to include the general rights of the country's citizens. Over 400 people have been killed for participating in the protests, according to a human rights org.

Mehran Samak was reportedly laid to rest Wednesday morning. BBC Persia posted a video the outlet says is from the funeral service. Mourners were heard yelling, "You are the filth, you are the immoral, I am a free woman," a phrase BBC says has been used frequently during the unrest.

تصاویری به دست بی‌بی‌سی فارسی رسیده که نشان می‌دهد مهران سماک، شهروندی که گفته می‌شود در جریان اعتراض‌های بعد از باخت تیم ملی در برابر آمریکا کشته شده، در شهر بندر انزلی به خاک سپرده شده است. pic.twitter.com/uQ66HUaBXD — BBC NEWS فارسی (@bbcpersian) November 30, 2022 @bbcpersian

Given the tense situation inside the country, the players -- caught in between the government and its citizens -- have faced incredible pressure.

Prior to Iran's first W.C. match against England, players didn't sing the national anthem. But, that lasted just one game after the players were reportedly threatened by the government, where players were essentially warned ... sing or face possible retribution.