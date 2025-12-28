Christian Pulisic Denies Sydney Sweeney Dating Rumors

Christian Pulisic's calling a penalty on speculation he's dating Hollywood bombshell Sydney Sweeney ... and he's calling on the media to do better.

Here's the deal ... rumors cropped up -- based on anonymous sources -- in a few outlets that the U.S. Men's National Soccer team star was euphoric in a new relationship with Sweeney.

Seems these sources had some bad info though ... because, while he didn't name-drop Sydney specifically, he did ask people to stop making up stories about his personal life.

Pulisic wrote, "Need to hold sources accountable it can affect people's lives."

While the rumors might serve as a distraction to other athletes, Pulisic locked in for A.C. Milan's match Sunday morning ... knocking in his 10th goal of the season. He helped his squad move into first place in Italy's Serie A.

Of course, Sydney's personal life often makes the front page ... though recently she's been linked to music producer Scooter Braun ... spending the Thanksgiving holiday with her man while looking hot on a pair of Sea-Doos.