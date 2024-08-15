Mauricio Pochettino Agrees To Become Next USMNT Head Coach

The search for the next U.S. men's soccer head coach seems to have come to an end ... as Mauricio Pochettino and the United States Soccer Federation have reached an agreement to make the 52-year-old the next leader of the sidelines.

The Athletic was the first to report the development ... stating the former head coach of the Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea F.C. squads will be tapped as the man to replace Gregg Berhalter.

Berhalter was fired following a disappointing showing in the Copa America tournament ... which saw the U.S. sent home in the group stages. While he did finish his tenure holding the highest winning percentage of any permanent USMNT coach, it was not enough to save his job.

Pochettino will now be tasked with setting the U.S. up for a run in the 2026 World Cup ... which will take place across North America. He will work with players like Christian Pulisic and Weston McKennie, and hope to do something no coach in U.S. men's soccer history has ever done -- bring home a World Cup.

The U.S. Soccer Federation's initial target was Jürgen Klopp after he departed from Liverpool ... but he turned down the offer once he was approached.