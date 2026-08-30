Mama June's Daughter Pumpkin Weighs Legal Action After School Rejects Kid Due To OnlyFans

Mama June's daughter Pumpkin is considering legal action after she says a private elementary school pulled her daughter's acceptance over Pumpkin's OnlyFans presence.

Pumpkin tells TMZ ... she's weighing her options after the Georgia school allegedly revoked her daughter Ella's spot, saying Pumpkin's social media content did not align with the school's values.

As we reported, Pumpkin says she first contacted the school about a week and a half before the decision and claims staff was initially warm and communicative.

She says she had already visited the school and no one raised concerns about her online work ... but suddenly, everything changed.

Pumpkin says she was called into a meeting Friday morning, where administrators told her they knew about her social media and were withdrawing Ella's acceptance. She says the school agreed to refund her money.

The OF star says she did not argue with the staff ... telling them, "Now that I know you guys are this judgy, my child doesn't need to be here anyway."

Now, she tells us she's considering legal action, believing the school should have disclosed any issue with her OnlyFans account before moving forward with Ella's application.