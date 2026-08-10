The Chainsmokers: 7 Hospitalized After Bottles Thrown During Palm Springs Party

A gaudy Palm Springs pool party went from bottles popping to bottles flying ... leaving nine people injured and seven rushed to the emergency room after The Chainsmokers played a set.

The chaos erupted early Sunday during Splash House's "After Hours" event at the Palm Springs Air Museum.

Play video content Video: Chainsmokers Set Before Bottles Thrown At Spalsh House Instagram/@richie2k

Palm Springs Police say officers working the festival were alerted to an assault around 1:37 AM ... after a dispute broke out and escalated into bottles being hurled into the crowd.

Police say nine partygoers who had nothing to do with the original altercation were injured ... with some getting cut by broken glass.

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Cops say seven people were taken to a local hospital, while two others were treated at the scene. All of the injuries were described as minor.

The Chainsmokers headlined the overnight event, with Ship Wrek also on the bill.