The Chainsmokers' 'Breathe' Release Party Ends with Police Shutdown

The Chainsmokers proved once again they know how to throw a party ... maybe too well, as their blowout bash for the release of their latest EP got so wild the police had to intervene ... TMZ has learned.

Sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ ... the duo celebrated their EP 'Breathe' with an over-the-top event packed at a private house in the Hollywood Hills Friday night.

Guests, including Corey Gamble, Zack Bia, Carmella Rose, Mike Majlak and more, arrived to find a custom DJ booth, trippy art installations, and signature cocktails inspired by the album's vibe.

Drew Taggart and Alex Pall took turns behind the decks. The Chainsmokers went b2b with Twinsick and even performed their new songs alongside "Breathe" collaborators Anna Sofia and Beau Nox.

We're told costumes were the real showstopper though -- the crowd included zombie nuns, rogue knights, and even a manic Sasquatch tearing up the dance floor.