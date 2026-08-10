Mark Zuckerberg Under Fire For His Yacht Allegedly Failing to Help Stranded Boat

Mark Zuckerberg is taking some heat for his yacht not giving any assistance to a skiff that ran out of fuel ... but the Meta CEO says there's nothing to see here.

The drama reportedly began last Monday night when a cruise ship took a detour to help out the 21-foot skiff in Southeast Alaska.

Michael Love, one of the cruise ship's passengers, wrote on social media that the captain announced Zuckerberg's yacht was actually closer to the skiff, but did absolutely nothing to help.

Love said people on the cruise ship started booing Zuckerberg ... and he felt the billionaire should have taken the opportunity to "do something helpful for someone in need and maybe get some good PR out of it."

According to the Alaska Beacon, Zuckerberg's $300 million, 387-foot yacht, Launchpad, came to a stop near the skiff in Farragut Bay. The cruise ship then reportedly sailed around Launchpad and stopped at the skiff to tow it to shelter.

The U.S. Coast Guard said there was a general request for assistance, but NO call for a boat in distress.