Aubrey Plaza Welcomes First Child With Christopher Abbott

Aubrey Plaza is officially a mom ... welcoming her first child with partner Christopher Abbott!

Aubrey was seen holding her little bundle of joy on Sunday in New York City after seeing "Death of a Salesman" -- Chris' last performance.

Sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ … Aubrey welcomed a baby girl during the last week of July, making the couple a family of three.

Aubrey looking effortless in a high ponytail and chic black sunglasses. Their baby was wrapped snugly in a blanket and beanie … cozied up in the first-time mom’s arms.

As we reported ... news of Aubrey's pregnancy surfaced in April, with the baby expected to arrive in the fall.

The 'White Lotus' star made no effort to hide her growing belly in the months that followed ... stepping out with her bump on display as she prepared to become a first-time mom.

The new arrival marks Aubrey and Christopher's first child together. She was previously married to screenwriter and director Jeff Baena, but they did not have children before their separation and his death.

Aubrey and Christopher previously worked together on the 2020 movie "Black Bear" and the off-Broadway play "Danny and the Deep Blue Sea."