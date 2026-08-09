Ben Jones, Who Played Cooter on 'Dukes of Hazzard,' Dead at 84

'Dukes of Hazzard' Actor and Former Congressman

Ben Jones -- the actor-turned-politician best known for his role in the show "The Dukes of Hazzard" -- has died ... according to his wife.

Alma Viator -- to whom Jones was married from 1992 until his passing -- shared the tragic news Sunday ... sharing a photo of Ben grinning and holding a dog to her Facebook.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

She said Ben passed from a "massive heart attack" while eagerly awaiting the start of the Atlanta Braves' game against the New York Yankees.

Alma writes, "Ben had the most amazing rich full life. He loved and was loved by so many. He will be missed. I loved him so so much."

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Ben's former costar, Tom Wopat -- who played Luke Duke on the show -- also paid tribute to the star via social media.

Ben was mainly a stage actor until he broke into the film and TV industry in the early 1970s ... grabbing small parts in "Smokey and the Bandit" and "Moonrunners." The latter film became the basis for "The Dukes of Hazzard."

From 1979 to 1985, Ben appeared in 141 episodes of 'Dukes' as Cooter ... the Duke bros' lovable mechanic friend.

His other credits include "The Magical World of Disney," "Jack," "Primary Colors," "Sliders," and many more.

In the late 1980s, Ben traded in L.A. for the nation's capital ... winning a seat in the House of Representatives. He served two terms in the House of Representatives.

Ben stoked controversy in recent years for his defense of the Confederate Battle Flag -- a symbol often used on "The Dukes of Hazzard -- including claiming it has no connection to slavery.

He was 84 years old.