5-Year-Old Boy With Autism Found Dead in Pond Near Florida Home

A frantic search for a 5-year-old boy with autism ended in heartbreak ... after authorities say he was found dead in a pond just 30 feet from his Florida home.

The nonverbal child was last seen by his father around 5 AM Friday inside their Tampa-area home, according to Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister. His dad told investigators the two fell back asleep ... and when he woke around 9 AM, his son was gone.

The father searched the home and discovered a screened-in area had been broken and pushed open. After looking around outside, he called 911.

Over 140 sheriff's office units joined the search, along with aviation, drones, K-9s and a dive team. Chronister said a police dog repeatedly circled a retention pond about 30 feet behind the home ... leading divers to enter the water.

Shortly after 11 AM, a diver found the boy dead in about 5 feet of water, authorities said.

Chronister said this was the second time in less than two months an autistic child drowned near the apartment complex ... and urged parents of children with special needs to get them swimming lessons, noting children with autism can be particularly drawn to water.

The sheriff said his entire department was grieving with the boy's family ... adding his "heart breaks that the outcome wasn't what we all prayed for."

The investigation remains ongoing.

The boy was only 5 years old.