The Chainsmokers’ Drew Taggart and Model Marianne Fonseca Get Married

The Chainsmokers' Drew Taggart and Marianne Fonseca are not quitting their addiction to each other anytime soon ... because they just tied the knot!

The Grammy winner wed his model bride during a romantic sunset beach ceremony.

In a post shared on Instagram Monday, the barefoot newlyweds did a happy dance before Marianne jumped into her groom's arms to the tune of Austin Farwell's "Champagne."

In the clip, Marianne is seen in a beautiful, flowy white summer dress, while Drew wears a white, billowy shirt and black pants.

Their wedding follows last year's engagement announcement, but Drew and Mari dated for more than a year before that.

Drew clearly knew early on she was "the one," judging by a heartfelt IG tribute from September 2023. He admitted he thought she was way out of his league before they began dating.